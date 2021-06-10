Your account has been succesfully created.
RUSSIA Issue dated 10/06/2021

FSB poised for additional responsibilities under new national security strategy

Vladimir Putin's recent reframing of the role of the FSB gives some indication of the direction the soon to be announced national security strategy will go in, spanning the seas, borders and strategically important information security. [...] (593 words)
