New Ukrainian underground special forces training centre out of commission due to flood
At a time when Kiev has been looking to modernise its defence arsenal and strengthen its military capacities to deal with the threat from its Eastern neighbour, a recently-rehabilited training site has been put out of action. [...]
SBU takes on private military company DBC, linked to both Kolomoisky and Saakashvili
Ukraine's internal security service, the SBU, which conducted raids on 24 March as part of a months-long investigation, suspects two men, Yevgen Shevchenko and Semen Semenchenko, "created a paramilitary organisation". Shevchenko is close to anti-corruption unit and the SBU's rival, NABU. [...]