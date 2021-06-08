After Socotra, UAE establishes new base on Yemen's Mayun island
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 9.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Emirates quits its Assab military base
The Emirati armed forces stationed at the Assab base in Eritrea since 2015 have discreetly been packing their bags in recent days. Their departure, which is connected Abu Dhabi's decision to withdraw from the conflict in Yemen, could have repercussions as far afield as Tigray. [...]