This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 9.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Delta Crescent Energy reads between policy lines to stay put in northeast
Still unknown just a year ago, the small US oil company Delta Crescent Energy has carved out a place for itself in northeastern Syria, working alongside Kurdish forces that control the area. It intends to maintain its presence there despite obstacles set by the new Biden administration. [...]