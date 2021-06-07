Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight UNITED STATES Issue dated 07/06/2021

John Inglis's nomination as national cyber chief heralds new direction for US cyber

John Inglis will take over as head of the Office of National Cyber Director (ONCD).
John Inglis will take over as head of the Office of National Cyber Director (ONCD). © Rod Lamkey/picture alliance/Consolidated News Photos/Newscom/MaxPPP
An advocate of private-public partnership and an outspoken critic of the United States' timid approach to cyber-offensive operations is poised to become the country's first national cyber director, a choice that gives a clear indication of the direction the new administration wants to take. [...] (672 words)
