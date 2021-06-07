This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 9.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Criteo hires former CIA agent for US branch
James Shinn, a former National Intelligence Officer with the CIA and the ODNI, has joined French advertising agency's new innovation branch in Washington at a time of increasing overlap between the technical intelligence and digital marketing sectors. [...]
Western intelligence agencies take pride in LGBTQ+ inclusion
The CIA, MI6, BND, Unit 8200, DGSE and others are moving towards greater gender quality and inclusion of LGBTQ+ minorities in the workplace as they vie for new recruits. We report on this new race for inclusion among the Western world's intelligence services. [...]