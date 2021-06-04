This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 9.50)
Pasdaran beef up Hezbollah's cyber capacity
The Quds Force, the military branch of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, or Pasdaran, is providing Hezbollah with a new cyber-intelligence unit, in keeping with Hassan Nasrallah's wishes. The unit will also enable Tehran to keep Hezbollah on a tighter rein. [...]
Hakan Fidan stays out of limelight after MIT hostage rescue fiasco
Despite his central role in Turkey's security apparatus, MIT chief Hakan Fidan has been unusually invisible in the wake of his agency's botched attempt to free a group of hostages including senior MIT officials held by the PKK. [...]
After Baghdad bombings, Kazimi gives intelligence services a firm shaking
In the wake of the twin attacks in Bagdad on 21 January, Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kazimi is restructuring the country's main intelligence and security agencies and is using the opportunity to appoint individuals able to answer to him. [...]