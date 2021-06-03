Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. government intelligence
FRANCE Issue dated 03/06/2021

Tracfin's role in combating predatory foreign investment gets it a seat on the DGSE's joint technical platform

As part of its expanded powers in line with the French government's focus on economic intelligence, Tracfin, the French financial intelligence service, has gained entry to one of French intelligence's holy of holies, the joint technical platform, or PTM. [...] (307 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 9.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more