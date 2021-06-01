Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. government intelligence
RUSSIA Issue dated 01/06/2021

Sergei Korolev to carry Shanghai Pact's anti-terrorism flag

Russia has appointed rising intelligence star Sergei Korolev to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, as it renews its membership with the regional alliance and ramps up efforts to counter various groups it qualifies as terrorist or extremist. [...] (314 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 9.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more