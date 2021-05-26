Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. government intelligence
AFGHANISTAN RUSSIA Issue dated 26/05/2021

Russian services regroup in Dushanbe as NATO withdraws from Kabul

NATO's early withdrawal from Afghanistan, which should be complete on 25 June a few days before US troops pull out on 4 July, is enough to make Russia and its central Asian partners nervous about the road ahead. [...] (249 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 9.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more