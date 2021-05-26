Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED STATES Issue dated 26/05/2021

Rubio bill seeks to boost Senate intelligence committee's role in foreign investment decisions

Republican Senator Marco Rubio.
Republican senator Marco Rubio has introduced a bill to protect US genomic data that would also require the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to include the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, which he vice-chairs, in its briefings. [...] (263 words)
