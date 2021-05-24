Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. government intelligence
RUSSIA Issue dated 24/05/2021

Russia's rising star Patrushev tarnished by fraud accusations

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) and Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) and Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev. © Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Russian agriculture minister Dmitry Patrushev, the son of National Security Council chief Nikolai Patrushev, is suffering a career setback after being accused of fiscal irregularities by the national audit office. [...] (272 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 9.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more