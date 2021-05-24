Parliamentary intelligence committee to get slightly more power in new bill
Government adds final touches to intelligence bill
Intelligence Online was able to consult the amended intelligence bill, as well the CNTCR's proposed changes made on 7 and 14 April. While the government took up some of the commission's recommendations, it did not follow its guidance on satellite surveillance. [...]
Crossed lines in parliament over intelligence law review
In its annual report at the end of September, the Parliamentary Intelligence Committee recommended 59 amendments to the 2015 Intelligence Act. Some of the proposals are very different from those put forward by the MPs Larrivé-Kervran-Mis fact-finding mission in June. [...]