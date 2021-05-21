Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. government intelligence
Spotlight AFGHANISTAN Issue dated 21/05/2021

Fear of past chaos looms large on eve of US withdrawal

The departure of US troops is causing concern on the ground in Afghanistan as the Taliban strengthen their grip, Islamic State pursues its activities, Iran weighs in, and the Massoud era alliances reform, prompting fears of renewed violence. [...] (435 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 15)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more