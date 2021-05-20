Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. government intelligence
SAUDI ARABIA PAKISTAN Issue dated 20/05/2021

Riyadh and Islamabad rekindle strategic alliance

Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) talking to Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan (L) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 8 May 2021.
Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) talking to Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan (L) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 8 May 2021. © Bandar Aljaloud/Handout/EPA/MaxPPP
Saudi Arabia and Pakistan's alliance has been undermined by a number of differences but it was given a boost by Imran Khan's visit to Jeddah earlier this month, when even intelligence cooperation was discussed. [...] (305 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more