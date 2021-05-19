This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Tokyo seeks balance on GEOINT strategy between state alliances and New Space
Japan's plans to develop its geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) capabilities, by striking a balance between state-run space defence programmes and home-grown commercial solutions, come as it increases efforts to deepen security alliances to better respond to China. [...]
Intelligence-sharing at core of Washington's riposte to Beijing in Indo-Pacific region Free
A wide-ranging bipartisan bill targeting Beijing calls on the United States to increase intelligence-sharing with Japan and Australia. Europe, meanwhile, is reviewing its own presence in the Indo-Pacific. [...]