Spotlight TURKEY CHAD UNITED STATES ISRAEL AFRICA FRANCE Issue dated 17/05/2021

Chad upheaval prompts intelligence power struggle

Idriss Deby's succession is of great interest to intelligence services that have a stake in Chad as a regional platform. Having already toured African capitals, Ahmed Kogri, the head of the National Security Agency, will next visit the Transitional Military Council's allies outside the continent to drum up support. [...] (624 words)
