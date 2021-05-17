Chad upheaval prompts intelligence power struggle
Kaka ready to make concessions on transitional charter
Yielding to international pressure, the head of the interim goverment Mahamat Idriss Déby, aka "Kaka", has pledged to modify parts of the charter governing the 18-month transition period. On 18 May, the UN Security Council will address the country's situation. [...]
New masters of N'Djamena seek support against rebel threat
The Transitional Military Council, in power since the death of Idriss Deby, is worried about several Chadian rebel groups active in the Fezzan region of southern Libya. Chad is urgently trying to boost its firepower and wants help from Libya and Niger. [...]
Secret talks to place Déby's son "Kaka" under intense international pressure
On the sidelines of Idriss Déby's state funeral on 23 April, the heads of state present in N'Djamena have united to demand new N'Djamena strongman Mahamat Idriss Déby, aka "Kaka", amend the transition charter they deem 'unacceptable'. [...]