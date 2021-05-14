Your account has been succesfully created.
SYRIA Issue dated 14/05/2021

American special forces stuck in a tight corner in north east Syria

The United States Special Operations Command forces, which were sent to Syria to fight Islamic State, are also having to deal with the forces of Bashar Al Assad, who is hostile to America's continued presence in his country. In this situation, the troops on the ground are increasingly uncertain about the way they should be carrying out their operations. [...] (401 words)
