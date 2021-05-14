This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Caesar Act amendments make life easier for pro-Damas NGOs
By amending the Syrian sanctions legislation contained in the Caesar Act, Washington could help pro-Assad organisations to pursue their activities under the pretext that they are humanitarian in nature. By doing this while at the same time trying to maintain pressure on the regime, the Biden administration has shown that it has still not yet made up its mind about its Syrian policy. [...]
Biden to finish what Obama started in Syria
President-elect Joe Biden and his secretary of state-designate Antony Blinken are considering appointing a number of Syria advisers to the new administration's Middle East team, most of them inherited from the Obama era. Just as the challenges on the ground. [...]