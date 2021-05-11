Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. government intelligence
FRANCE Issue dated 11/05/2021

France adds final touches to intelligence bill

Intelligence Online was able to consult the amended intelligence bill, as well the CNTCR's proposed changes made on 7 and 14 April. While the government took up some of the commission's recommendations, it did not follow its guidance on satellite surveillance. [...] (403 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more