France and Belgium head down different paths over CJEU data bulk collection ruling, paving the way for cooperation issues
French and Belgian administrative courts differ greatly in their interpretation of the CJEU's data bulk collection and storage ruling of 6 October 2020: the French Council of State allows flexibility for the security apparatus while Belgian's constitutional court has taken a "no quarter" approach. [...]
Crossed lines in parliament over intelligence law review
In its annual report at the end of September, the Parliamentary Intelligence Committee recommended 59 amendments to the 2015 Intelligence Act. Some of the proposals are very different from those put forward by the MPs Larrivé-Kervran-Mis fact-finding mission in June. [...]
Parliament doesn't want to expand control on exchange agreements between foreign intelligence services and France's
The commission reviewing France's intelligence law, led by MPs Guillaume Larrivé, Loïc Kervran and Jean-Michel Mis, submitted its report to parliament on June 9. The thick document, at which Intelligence Online has been able to have a look, recommends a number of reforms to the legal framework governing the intelligence services. [...]