ISRAEL Issue dated 07/05/2021

Tsahal fears weaknesses in its anti-missile defences

Israeli soldiers searching for the remains of the Syrian missile that fell near the Dimona nuclear facility on 22 April 2021.
Israeli soldiers searching for the remains of the Syrian missile that fell near the Dimona nuclear facility on 22 April 2021. ©2021 Thomson Reuters
Despite its multi-layered design and its constantly increasing capacities, Israel's anti-missile defences failed to intercept a projectile from Syria. This has put the country's sensitive nuclear installations in Dimona in a delicate position. [...] (411 words)
