ODNI's new centre to combat foreign influence may sideline State Dept's hub
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Canadian MPs report calls out China threat, as US pressure mounts
The annual report from Canada's National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICP), published within days of a threat assessment from the US' Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), attests to the two countries' increased scrutiny on China. [...]
Intelligence-sharing at core of Washington's riposte to Beijing in Indo-Pacific region Free
A wide-ranging bipartisan bill targeting Beijing calls on the United States to increase intelligence-sharing with Japan and Australia. Europe, meanwhile, is reviewing its own presence in the Indo-Pacific. [...]