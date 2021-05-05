Your account has been succesfully created.
BELARUS Issue dated 05/05/2021

Lukashenko strengthens national security council to keep grip on power

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. ©Marwan Tahtah / ABACAPRESS.COM
Alexander Lukashenko is trying to save his succession to ensure continuity in the event of a coup d'état by planning the transfer of his presidential powers to a renewed national security council. [...] (498 words)
