Lukashenko strengthens national security council to keep grip on power
Alexei Oleksin still under threat of EU sanctions in latest Belarusian roulette round
As Brussels prepares for another salvo of economic sanctions against Belarus, negotiations are heating up over which oligarchs will be targeted. All eyes are focused on Alexei Oleksin, a key figure in the Lukashenko regime. [...]
Putin ensures key roles in business for security officials' offspring
While the question of Vladimir Putin's succession remains more central than ever in Moscow, despite the referendum in July allowing him to run for office again in 2024, those close to the Russian leader continue to place their offspring in key positions in the economy. [...]