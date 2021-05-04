Your account has been succesfully created.
BELGIUM FRANCE Issue dated 04/05/2021

France and Belgium head down different paths over CJEU data bulk collection ruling, paving the way for cooperation issues

French and Belgian administrative courts differ greatly in their interpretation of the CJEU's data bulk collection and storage ruling of 6 October 2020: the French Council of State allows flexibility for the security apparatus while Belgian's constitutional court has taken a "no quarter" approach. [...] (631 words)
