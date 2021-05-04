This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Frank Schneider's arrest shakes up Luxembourg's intelligence community
The corporate intelligence firm Sandstone's boss Frank Schneider is a pillar of Luxembourg's small but international private investigation community, hence the interest surrounding his arrest on 29 April while he was visiting his family. [...]
Government adds final touches to intelligence bill
Intelligence Online was able to consult the amended intelligence bill, as well the CNTCR's proposed changes made on 7 and 14 April. While the government took up some of the commission's recommendations, it did not follow its guidance on satellite surveillance. [...]
France leads efforts to circumvent ECJ's privacy ruling on indiscriminate communications data storage
France and like-minded European governments are working to ensure that a new European ePrivacy directive helps them bypass last year's ECJ ruling against indiscriminate data collection and storage. [...]