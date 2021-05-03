Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight FRANCE Issue dated 03/05/2021

Last minute shakeup as intelligence bill to be passed

The fatal stabbing of a police officer, a Council of State decision and last minute hesitations: since the intelligence bill was submitted on 28 April a string of events has forced the government to drastically revise the proposed law. [...] (584 words)
