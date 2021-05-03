Guoanbu toughens up on economic counter-espionage as China continues global expansion
APASS sets up helicopter sales between Russia and China
As Russia's relationship with China deepens, it is hoping to remain Beijing's preferred partner in the key aviation sector. To make sure this is the case, Moscow has called on the Russian subsidiary of Hong Kong-based firm Asia-Pacific Aviation Supply and Service. [...]
Canadian MPs report calls out China threat, as US pressure mounts
The annual report from Canada's National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICP), published within days of a threat assessment from the US' Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), attests to the two countries' increased scrutiny on China. [...]
China-focused parliamentary groups and think tanks increasingly in the limelight Free
Three groups composed of or advised by politicians - the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), the China Research Group (CRG) and a new British think tank, the Council on Geostrategy - are riding on the current wave of growing wariness about Beijing's ambitions. [...]
The Chinese state-backed magazine seeking to influence France's think tanks and political elite
Beijing's latest influence campaign in France comes in the form of Dialogue Chine-France, a glossy magazine that is edited by Chinese state-backed media and a small Paris publisher and has ties to China's leading intelligence agency. [...]