FRANCE Issue dated 03/05/2021

Defence minister Florence Parly to talk Big Data at DRM base on 6 May

French Defense Minister Florence Parly. ©Alexis Sciard/IP3 Press/MaxPPP
French Defence Minister Florence Parly is expected to officially announce Atos and Thales as the winners of the bid for the next phase of the Artemis military Big Data programme, as revealed previously by Intelligence Online. [...] (147 words)
