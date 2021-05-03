This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Ex-intelligence officers infiltrate soldiers' opinion page Free
While the open letter by former French soldiers warning of "civil war" in France prompted a reaction from the ministry of armed forces and the chief of army staff, the country's intelligence services have yet to respond despite several former DGSE, DRM and ex-DRSD agents being among the signatories. [...]
DGSE plays discreet role in other intelligence services' big data programmes Free
The DGSE is officially absent from Multi-Int data platform projects being developed by the defence and interior minstries. However, while continuing to go it alone, the external intelligence service is quietly playing a role in other services' projects. [...]