Balkans companies help Beijing realise its major projects and extend its influence in the region
The construction of a motorway between the Montenegrin port of Bar and the Serbian border, which is being financed by China as part of its Belt & Road Initiative, has brought benefits for local companies, which, voluntarily or not, are helping to spread Chinese influence in the region. [...]
Top French China "fixer" Gérard Houa prepares for life without HNA
The recent collapse of HNA Group is a major blow to Gérard Houa, the French businessman and consultant who is reputed to have one of the best contact networks in the Chinese establishment. The problems he is currently encountering are throwing fresh light on the role he has played in the past in France and China's business dealings. [...]