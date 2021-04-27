Your account has been succesfully created.
JORDAN Issue dated 27/04/2021

Abdullah II instructs GID to loosen grip on tribal leaders

Jordan's King Abdullah II.
Jordan's King Abdullah II. ©POOL/Denis ALLARD/MAXPPP
As he sets about to restore the monarchy's image following a rare family rift, King Abdullah II has been forced to ease up on the kingdom's powerful tribes and order his spymasters to release prominent clan members. [...] (404 words)
