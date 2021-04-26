Intelligence-sharing at core of Washington's riposte to Beijing in Indo-Pacific region
Le Drian to head to New Delhi in April to talk maritime and defence cooperation
The French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian plans to be in New Delhi this April at a time when France and India are looking to strengthen maritime security alliances with Australia and other countries in an effort to counter Beijing. [...]
France-India cooperation in Indo-Pacific picks up pace with support from Australia
Talks between New Delhi and Paris late last month were part of ongoing efforts to forge a three-way alliance with Australia in the Indo-Pacific to counter Beijing's dominance in the region. France has already supplied submarines to the two countries. [...]
Macron and Biden want to force China to play ball on African debt
Following the explosion in African countries' public debt caused by Covid, the European Union and the United States want to force China to take part in the collective rescheduling process organised by the G20 and the Paris Club. [...]
