Spotlight CHINA UNITED STATES Issue dated 26/04/2021

Intelligence-sharing at core of Washington's riposte to Beijing in Indo-Pacific region

Bob Menendez and Jim Risch, two senators on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
A wide-ranging bipartisan bill targeting Beijing calls on the United States to increase intelligence-sharing with Japan and Australia. Europe, meanwhile, is reviewing its own presence in the Indo-Pacific. [...] (627 words)
