This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 2.80)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Stephen Arbib, from cannabis tycoon to intelligence mogul
He is not yet 40 but Canadian-Israeli serial entrepreneur Stephen Arbib is fast building a small empire in military services and cyber-intelligence, serving clients that include Harvey Weinstein. Arbib's recent successes come hot on the heels of his pioneering work in marketing medical cannabis in Canada. [...]
SPECIAL OFFER
15% OFF your subscription to Intelligence Online
Offer available until 30/04/2021