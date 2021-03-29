This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Pasdaran beef up Hezbollah's cyber capacity
The Quds Force, the military branch of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, or Pasdaran, is providing Hezbollah with a new cyber-intelligence unit, in keeping with Hassan Nasrallah's wishes. The unit will also enable Tehran to keep Hezbollah on a tighter rein. [...]
Lebanon's spymaster Abbas Ibrahim facing possible US sanctions but still enjoying support in Washington
Although threatened by sanctions by the outgoing US administration, Abbas Ibrahim is pursuing his role as mediator in some delicate hostage cases, with Robert O'Brien and James O'Brien's full encouragement. [...]
SPECIAL OFFER
15% OFF your subscription to Intelligence Online
Offer available until 30/04/2021