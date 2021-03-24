This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 2.80)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
China Dorian Barak joins dots between UAE, Israel, Beijing and Erik Prince
The Gulf Israel Business Council (GIBC) has been founded by discreet US-Israeli businessman Dorian Barak, a close friend of Blackwater founder Erik Prince, on the sidelines of the recognition of Israel by the United Arab Emirates. [...]
Normalisation with Israel threatens IDEMIA's joint venture in Abu Dhabi
Israeli cyber companies are expected to make a beeline for the UAE thanks to the normalisation of relations between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv, giving the UAE's interior ministry scope to set new terms for its biometric border control contract. [...]
Ready for anything to mark diplomatic win, Trump himself calls on Hamdok to recognise Israel
With two weeks to the presidential election to go, US President Trump has played his ace card to get Sudan to recognise Israel. Aware that the stakes go far beyond its borders, the Sudanese leaders remain divided. [...]
SPECIAL OFFER
15% OFF your subscription to Intelligence Online
Offer available until 30/04/2021