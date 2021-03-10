Athena investigates Indian cyber privateers for Azima in his hacking case against RAK
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 9.60)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
The Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority trails French connection to recover its lost funds
Against the backdrop of an interminable dynastic scuffle, the Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority is on a vast worldwide hunt to recover arrears reportedly embezzled by its former senior officials, Khater Massaad and Oussama El Omari. [...]
Exclusive: Inside India's shadowy offensive cyber-business
Appin Security is no more, however India continues to be at the forefront of offensive hacking. After an in-depth investigation, Intelligence Online can reveal that the cyber-security firm Phronesis is now spearheading the Indian government's cyber-offensive strategy. [...]