This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Despite its withdrawal from Hong Kong, Cellebrite's local sales network is still visible Free
Some of Cellebrite's Hong Kong resellers, the likes of S-Tech and Digitpol, are still promoting the company's solutions despite backlash in Israel over the Hong Kong police's use of its products to tap the phones of opponents to the national security law. [...]