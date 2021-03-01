Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE RUSSIA Issue dated 01/03/2021

From Russia with love - to French military intelligence

The Conseil d'Etat has upheld the ministerial reprimand against a French paratrooper who sent postcards from Moscow to members of the French defence and security intelligence service, the DRSD (Direction du Renseignement et de la Sécurité de la Défense). [...] (180 words)
