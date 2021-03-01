This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
France leads efforts to circumvent ECJ's privacy ruling on indiscriminate communications data storage
France and like-minded European governments are working to ensure that a new European ePrivacy directive helps them bypass last year's ECJ ruling against indiscriminate data collection and storage. [...]
Germany's Secunet to provide cyber-protection for EU Secret
The European Union (EU), which would like member states' intelligence services to step up their information-sharing, has hired the German cryptography company Secunet to protect European institutions' classified EU Secret information. [...]
Parliament doesn't want to expand control on exchange agreements between foreign intelligence services and France's
The commission reviewing France's intelligence law, led by MPs Guillaume Larrivé, Loïc Kervran and Jean-Michel Mis, submitted its report to parliament on June 9. The thick document, at which Intelligence Online has been able to have a look, recommends a number of reforms to the legal framework governing the intelligence services. [...]