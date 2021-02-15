Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE Issue dated 15/02/2021

French government agonises over recovered ill-gotten gains

The French government has started to recover millions of euros from foreign money-laundering convictions against the likes of Syrian businessman Rifaat Al Assad, Uzbek first daughter Gulnara Karimova, and Equatorial Guinea's Teodorín Obiang Nguema. A new development bill that will be debated by parliament this week could provide for the money to returned to the countries it was stolen from. [...] (466 words)
