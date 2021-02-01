Your account has been succesfully created.
IRAQ Issue dated 01/02/2021

After Baghdad bombings, Kazimi gives intelligence services a firm shaking

In the wake of the twin attacks in Bagdad on 21 January, Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kazimi is restructuring the country's main intelligence and security agencies and is using the opportunity to appoint individuals able to answer to him. [...] (407 words)
