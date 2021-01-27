This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Dispute trains spotlight on Pentagon's secret oil products supplier Doug Edelman
Stephen Buscher, the former representative of Lazard in Moscow, has launched legal action against his former partner Doug Edelman, who amassed a fortune supplying kerosene to NATO in Afghanistan in the late 2000s. [...]
Biden to finish what Obama started in Syria
President-elect Joe Biden and his secretary of state-designate Antony Blinken are considering appointing a number of Syria advisers to the new administration's Middle East team, most of them inherited from the Obama era. Just as the challenges on the ground. [...]