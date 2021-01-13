This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 2.80)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
CAE, SNC, Mag, DEA, Leonardo: the battle for MINUSMA spy plane contract is on
The United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali has, after years of hesitancy, launched a tender for the provision of surveillance aircraft it sorely needs. A host of international providers with strong credentials will make for a tight race. [...]
Macron and Haftar play CAE Aviation joker in Derna
As he battles to retake the city of Derna, General Khalifa Haftar has received decisive assistance from France in the form of a reconnaissance aircraft operated by CAE Aviation, a company which also works for the French external intelligence service, [. [...]