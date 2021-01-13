Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. government intelligence
UNITED STATES Issue dated 13/01/2021

Agency veteran Burns returns to put CIA on better footing in Washington

William Burns, appointed January 11 as director of the CIA by President-elect Joe Biden.
William Burns, appointed January 11 as director of the CIA by President-elect Joe Biden. ©Ritchie B. Tongo/EPA/MaxPPP
William Burns, who was introduced to intelligence early in his career in Amman, will have to rebuild the CIA's relationship with the White House. [...] (397 words)
This article is free
Log in or create an account to read more
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more