FRANCE Issue dated 21/12/2020

DGSE loses in court against its Rwanda Informant

Unlike Britain and the United States, France has never created a clear administrative framework for dealing with oversees informers, particularly those who are exfiltrated to France because their lives might be in danger. The DGSE recently found itself before the administrative court in Marseille in a particularly sensitive case concerning its handling of a Rwandan informer. [...] (556 words)
