Thanks to ties with coup-makers, Turkish businesses keep foot in the door
Less than two months after his tour of West Africa, Turkish foreign affairs minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu was back in the region last month to meet with the Mali coup leaders. He hopes to sponge off France's plans but also to consolidate Turkish industrial projects in the country. [...]