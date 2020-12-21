Your account has been succesfully created.
IRAQ SYRIA Issue dated 21/12/2020

Barzanis caught up in anti-PKK fight

The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region Masrour Barzani.
The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region Masrour Barzani. ©Gailan Haji/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP
Ready to oppose PKK fighters in order to win the graces of Ankara or Baghdad, the Barzani family is now mired in a struggle that has spiralled beyond its original intentions, spreading even into Syria. [...] (423 words)
