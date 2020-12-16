This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Parliament doesn't want to expand control on exchange agreements between foreign intelligence services and France's
The commission reviewing France's intelligence law, led by MPs Guillaume Larrivé, Loïc Kervran and Jean-Michel Mis, submitted its report to parliament on June 9. The thick document, at which Intelligence Online has been able to have a look, recommends a number of reforms to the legal framework governing the intelligence services. [...]
Barbat-Layani's arrival heralds new economic intelligence focus at French finance ministry
The recent appointment of economic intelligence specialist Marie-Anne Barbat-Layani as head of the general secretariat of the finance ministry coincides with the more offensive posture that President Emmanuel Macron wants the ministry to assume. [...]