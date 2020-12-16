Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. government intelligence
Spotlight UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNITED STATES RUSSIA Issue dated 16/12/2020

Abu Dhabi's weapons proliferation set to cause problems with Biden administration

Joe Biden and Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, March 2016.
Joe Biden and Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, March 2016. ©WAM / Xinhua News Agency/Newscom/MaxPPP
The UAE's supplies of Russian, Chinese and North Korean materiel to its protégés provides Washington with a reason to weigh in on regional issues. [...] (563 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 9.60)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more