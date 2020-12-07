Your account has been succesfully created.
SYRIA Issue dated 07/12/2020

Biden to finish what Obama started in Syria

Joe Biden and Antony Blinken, in 2013, at the White House.
Joe Biden and Antony Blinken, in 2013, at the White House. ©Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
President-elect Joe Biden and his secretary of state-designate Antony Blinken are considering appointing a number of Syria advisers to the new administration's Middle East team, most of them inherited from the Obama era. Just as the challenges on the ground. [...] (453 words)
