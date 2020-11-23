Your account has been succesfully created.
LEBANON Issue dated 23/11/2020

Lebanon's spymaster Abbas Ibrahim facing possible US sanctions but still enjoying support in Washington

Lebanese relatives of missing soldiers surround chief of Lebanese Security General Abbas Ibrahim.
Lebanese relatives of missing soldiers surround chief of Lebanese Security General Abbas Ibrahim. ©NABIL MOUNZER/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP
Although threatened by sanctions by the outgoing US administration, Abbas Ibrahim is pursuing his role as mediator in some delicate hostage cases, with Robert O'Brien and James O'Brien's full encouragement. [...] (335 words)
